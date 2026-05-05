10 Most Rewatchable Movies Of The '80s
Following the success of "Jaws" and "Star Wars" in the 1970s, the '80s gave rise to even more mainstream blockbusters and general crowd-pleasing fare. The era of New Hollywood died out around the early '80s, a time driven by auteurs offering grittier films that challenged audiences. It was replaced by a more studio-driven environment with an emphasis on movies that appealed to every demographic. One could view this time cynically, but you can't deny the number of great films that came out of it.
Of course, there were still auteurs like Steven Spielberg and Robert Zemeckis who were able to work within the studio system to deliver iconic classics. They may not be as challenging as what their predecessors were putting out, but that's precisely what makes them so rewatchable.
Sometimes, you don't want to study a film. You want to kick back, relax, and enjoy two hours with some of the best characters who have ever been put to celluloid. These aren't necessarily the best movies of the 1980s (although there's certainly some overlap). From thrilling adventures to hilarious comedies, these are the most rewatchable '80s movies you can see over and over without ever getting tired of them.
Back to the Future
I had a chance to see "Back to the Future" in IMAX for its 40th anniversary, and it's astonishing how well the movie holds up. Seeing it in a packed theater where people are quoting lines and anticipating every iconic beat is a testament to the theatrical experience. "Back to the Future" might have one of the tightest screenplays in Hollywood history, deftly delivering exposition without ever slowing down any action. Every scene and interaction serves a purpose, and it's not like you'd want to spend any less time in Hill Valley anyway.
Screenwriter Bob Gale says you couldn't make "Back to the Future" today, and that's not just because of all the stuff between Marty (Michael J. Fox) and his teenage mother Lorraine (Lea Thompson). He insists that studios would want an explanation for why Marty and Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) are friends, and it's proof of how well the story works that you don't even question their friendship. Granted, Marty seems to like using Doc's amps for his guitar, but people seem to overlook that opening sequence.
"Back to the Future" is popcorn entertainment to the highest degree. Plus, it's nostalgic for multiple generations. Adults today can look back fondly on the 1980s while older generations will appreciate the trip back to the '50s. Watching "Back to the Future" is like traveling back in time to an era where studio heads didn't insist on dumbing things down and over-explaining everything.
Airplane!
When it comes to the most rewatchable movies of the 1980s, it makes sense there are going to be more comedies than, say, horror flicks. Horror isn't for everyone, and even if you enjoy the genre, you may not always feel up to spiking your cortisol. When it comes to comedies, the '80s might just have the funniest movie of all time, according to science, with "Airplane!"
For many watching it today, the film may not read as it was intended — a parody of old-school disaster movies like "Zero Hour." Yet even without that reference point, most of the jokes still land because they're just that well-written and delivered. Leslie Nielsen was a pro at deadpan humor, and his reading of, "Don't call me, Shirley," still hits to this day. That's just a small sample of the silly nonsense in "Airplane!" that continues to inspire laughter.
The main thing that makes "Airplane!" so rewatchable is that you need to view it multiple times to catch all the jokes. Sometimes, there's a line of background gag that's so subtle you may miss it on first viewing, especially if you're already cracking up at something else. Upon each new viewing, you suddenly have a new favorite joke that'll stay in your mind for a while.
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
John Hughes dominated the 1980s with a variety of films about teenagers coming of age and defying authority. Easily the best Hughes movie ever is "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." It's the kind of film you can return to repeatedly, because we all need to be reminded of its message from time to time.
There's something quaint about "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." It's a pretty low-stakes film, as Ferris (Matthew Broderick) is just skipping class, but it's played with a chaotic charm, as Principal Dean Rooney (Jeffrey Jones) is hot on his trail to catch him. But Ferris is trying to do more than just cut class; he wants to show his friend Cameron (Alan Ruck) that it's all right to let loose. "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it."
It's a good ethos when it comes to watching movies, too. It can be incredibly therapeutic to slow down and devote two hours to watching a great film, especially if you can manage not to look at your phone during that time. Even if you've seen "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" before, it's always good to watch again, especially as an adult. Between work and family obligations, life can feel overwhelming, so why not kick back with Ferris and friends for a bit?
Working Girl
There's a reason why "Cinderella" has remained a timeless story for so long. People love watching someone facing adversity overcome the odds and make it to the top. These rags-to-riches stories can inspire us, and it's why "Working Girl" remains such a great '80s rom-com classic.
Tess McGill (Melanie Griffith) really goes through it in the movie. She gets fired from her job, finds out her boyfriend's cheating on her, and realizes her new boss, Katharine Parker (Sigourney Weaver), is planning on stealing her business ideas. Through sheer gusto, she decides to impersonate her boss while she's dealing with a broken leg to prove her worth to the company. Against all odds, Tess excels in the business world and even strikes up a romance with Jack Trainer (Harrison Ford).
Aside from a great protagonist you want to root for all the way, "Working Girl" is a fantastic '80s time capsule. There's big hair and shoulder pads that'll take you back to a very specific time and place. But even though certain aspects are dated, there's still that great underdog story about a woman breaking through the glass ceiling, which remains all too relevant to this day.
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
"E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" was originally going to be a horror movie, and thank god Steven Spielberg went in a different direction. After seeing "Jaws," it's a safe bet Spielberg would've delivered some chilling scares, but then we would've missed out on a heartwarming coming-of-age adventure about a young boy, Elliott (Henry Thomas), who befriends an alien and works to get him back to his home.
A big reason why "E.T." continues to be on many people's watchlists to this day is how well the special effects hold up. Through practical means, E.T. still looks great. He's not some kind of weird CGI creature that has been dated through decades of technological advancements. He still looks like something you'd want to be friends with, and it's that friendship that's so special.
Even though Elliott can't fully communicate with E.T., there's never any doubt about their bond, and their goodbye in the finale is so heart-wrenching, especially with that John WIlliams score. Chances are most of us have had to say goodbye to a friend at some point. Maybe when we were young, a classmate moved out of town. As we get older, we may fall out of touch with certain folks. But the ending of "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" shows how the people we love are never truly gone because they stay within our hearts. The film is packed with that typical Spielberg sentimentality, but sometimes, you need to let your cold heart thaw and enjoy a movie that never gets old.
The Princess Bride
There are some folks out there who may want nothing to do with fairy tale-type stories. After a certain age, you may find them childish. But most people can still agree that "The Princess Bridge" transcends its genre into a classic tale of romance and adventure anyone of any age can enjoy.
It's not too dark for little kids, but it also doesn't get excessively cheesy to the point where adults will want to turn it off. And every character gets delightfully fleshed out. Of course, we're rooting for Westley (Cary Elwes) to rescue Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright), but then there's the honorable Inigo Montoya (Mandy Patinkin) seeking to avenge his father's murder. For being storybook characters, everyone has clear motivations and a good amount of depth to make them more than just archetypes in another fairy tale.
A lot of the most rewatchable movies from the '80s feel like their time. From clothing to dialogue, everything feels very retro. But as part of a fantasy, "The Princess Bride" avoids those trappings. It works just as well now as it did in 1987. Just like the grandfather (Peter Falk) introduces this story to his grandson (Fred Savage), you'll want to introduce this film to your own kids when they're old enough to appreciate its wit.
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) might be the most perfect action hero ever. It helps that he's played by Harrison Ford. who brings a world-weary energy to a character while simultaneously fighting for what's right. He's just a lot of fun to see, as he's more than willing to fight hordes of bad guys (or just shoot them point-blank), but then he's afraid of snakes. It's why an entire franchise spawned out of him, but "Raiders of the Lost Ark" remains the peak of what this series can do.
It's pure pulp action all the way through. The opening sequence where Indy's retrieving an idol and then running away from a giant boulder plays as a stellar short film all on its own. Director Steven Spielberg packs those opening 15 minutes with so much excitement you almost forget it really has nothing to do with the rest of the movie rather than introducing us to Indy.
Everything about "Raiders" simply works. All of the action set pieces are tightly choreographed so that you know exactly what's happening at any given moment, unlike a lot of modern blockbusters. And John Williams' score is impeccable. It's an '80s movie emulating pulp flicks from the '30s and '40s, and yet, it doesn't look out of place in the modern cinematic landscape.
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
Everyone and their mother saw "Star Wars" when it came out in 1977. George Lucas followed in Steven Spielberg's footsteps after "Jaws" by redefining what the summer blockbuster could be. It was a total crowd-pleaser that continues to influence pop culture to this day, so it's safe to say expectations were high going into the sequel. Amazingly, "Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back" may be an even better film that demands rewatching.
The first "Star Wars" is amazing, but it's pretty much Joseph Campbell's hero's journey made incarnate. "Empire Strikes Back" allows for the characters to get fleshed out even more. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) goes from a humble farm boy learning there's more out there in the galaxy than he realizes to an emotionally mature hero. "Empire Strikes Back" makes him endure suffering and loss. He learns harsh truths, like the iconic twist that Darth Vader (David Prowse/James Earl Jones) is actually his father. When the film first came out, it upended audiences expectations of what was possible with this franchise and opened the doors for it to continue for decades.
It's a darker storyline compared to what came before, but you'll want to rewatch just to relive so many great moments over and over again. In addition to Darth Vader's father reveal, there's also Han Solo (Harrison Ford) telling Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), "I know," after she states that she loves him. The Battle of Hoth and everything to do with Yoda (Frank Oz) raise the stakes wonderfully and showcase how that first film wasn't just a fluke.
Who Framed Roger Rabbit?
It's a miracle that any movie gets made. But when it comes to "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," there's genuinely a sense of, "How the hell did they make this?" It came out in 1988, and its blending of live-action elements with animation still astounds. Nothing about this movie is lazy.
When Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins) grabs Roger Rabbit (Charles Fleischer) by the throat, everything about the way his fingers grip around it to how Roger's throat contracts looks like it's happening in real time. When a lamp gets bumped, animated characters' shadows change in real time to the movement of an actual prop. It still looks incredible. The movie's rewatchable by the sheer fact that as soon as you finish watching it the first time, you want to go back and pay attention to every minute detail to see how it is they could've pulled something like this off.
There are all of these iconic cartoon characters, from Mickey Mouse (Wayne Allwine) to Bugs Bunny (Mel Blanc) to Pinocchio (Peter Westy), who appear, even if it's only for a few seconds. "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" is densely packed with jokes and gags set against a pretty serious noir story, with Eddie trying to clear Roger's name of murder. And even when you're an adult, Judge Doom (Christopher Lloyd) remains one of the most terrifying villains ever. As soon as you watch this film, it completely shatters what you think the medium is capable of.
When Harry Met Sally...
If nothing else, people should rewatch "When Harry Met Sally..." every year around autumn. It has such a cozy feel to it that you'll want to revisit, but it's also one of the best explorations of whether men and women can be friends in cinema. We pick up with Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) over the course of 12 years, as there's clearly a spark between them, but they only ever catch up through chance encounters.
The film only works as well as it does thanks to the phenomenal chemistry between Crystal and Ryan. Even though director Rob Reiner wasn't gung-ho about casting Crystal, he more than proved his worth in every scene. It's obvious that these two characters would work so well with one another, but when they hate each other, you can feel that visceral hatred. It's the kind of movie that hits differently based on where your own romantic life is at. After a break-up, you may want Harry and Sally to stay far away from one another whereas other times, you may yell at your screen for them to just get together already.
"When Harry Met Sally..." is the kind of film that grows with you, even if you're not normally into romantic comedies. It's a crucial component of any film's rewatchability, and even as we get further from when the movie initially came out, its message of building romance out of friendship remains universal.