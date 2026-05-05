10 Most Rewatchable Movies Of The '80s

Following the success of "Jaws" and "Star Wars" in the 1970s, the '80s gave rise to even more mainstream blockbusters and general crowd-pleasing fare. The era of New Hollywood died out around the early '80s, a time driven by auteurs offering grittier films that challenged audiences. It was replaced by a more studio-driven environment with an emphasis on movies that appealed to every demographic. One could view this time cynically, but you can't deny the number of great films that came out of it.

Of course, there were still auteurs like Steven Spielberg and Robert Zemeckis who were able to work within the studio system to deliver iconic classics. They may not be as challenging as what their predecessors were putting out, but that's precisely what makes them so rewatchable.

Sometimes, you don't want to study a film. You want to kick back, relax, and enjoy two hours with some of the best characters who have ever been put to celluloid. These aren't necessarily the best movies of the 1980s (although there's certainly some overlap). From thrilling adventures to hilarious comedies, these are the most rewatchable '80s movies you can see over and over without ever getting tired of them.