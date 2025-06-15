The Funniest Movie Ever, According To Science

Comedy, of course, is subjective. There's no one film that's going to be universally funny to every human being, as comedy is based on social mores, history, politics, and a slew of other cultural factors that mutate quickly and differ from neighborhood to neighborhood. Indeed, what one found funny in 2005 may not be as funny in 2025, so time also plays a factor. And while certain comedies have lasted for centuries — Shakespeare and Moliere are still being performed to this day — some comedies from just a few decades ago are already dated. Heck, sometimes the time of day can be a factor. A midnight movie may be funnier than a Sunday matinée of the same flick.

But there is an objective, scientific way to gauge the effects comedy has on us: our laughter. If a film makes us laugh out loud repeatedly, then we can take measurements, right? And if one film makes us laugh 10 times, and another makes us laugh 30 times, then the latter film can be considered the funnier film. As such, to determine the funniest film of all time, one would merely need to gather a panel of test subjects, and then expose them to multiple comedy films, writing down how many times they laughed during a screening. One would then take that number and average out how many times they laughed, per minute of film. The film with the highest number of laughs-per-minute (lpm) would, scientifically, be the funniest ever.

Back in 2012, Forbes magazine conducted such a study. The comedy films for the study were determined by a poll that had been conducted by the London-based Lovefilm, a now-defunct division of the Telegraph. This means all the films will be in the English language.

The test subjects were a panel of Forbes employees open to giggling. After watching the top 10 films on the poll, Forbes was able to zero in on the one picture that elicited the most laughter. That film was the 1980 Zucker-Abrahams-Zucker spoof "Airplane!"