How Dutton Ranch Star Kelly Reilly Feels About Monica Dutton's Death In Marshals

What's the best way to start a spin-off from a beloved show? Probably not by killing off a longstanding character in the most unceremonious way possible. But that's what "Yellowstone" spin-off "Marshals" did when it killed Kelsey Asbille's Monica Dutton off-screen prior to Season 1. Now, "Yellowstone" alum and current "Dutton Ranch" star Kelly Reilly has spoken about Monica's death and the fact it wasn't addressed in Season 1 of her own spin-off. As far as the actor sees it, the fact Beth Dutton and her husband Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) didn't check in on Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton following the death of his wife represented a "missed opportunity."

Asbille's character was with "Yellowstone" from the beginning, providing a grounded energy to a show that frequently went off the rails in hilariously over-the-top ways. For whatever reason, Monica wasn't the most beloved character. But she was an important element in the tight-rope walk Taylor Sheridan pulled off with his neo-Western, which hovered somewhere between striking naturalism and soap opera nonsense. As such, her death prior to the "Marshals" Season 1 debut felt, at best, like an anti-climax and, at worst, like a major insult to a "Yellowstone" veteran.

Reilly stopped short of saying this in her TV Insider interview, but she did talk about how Monica's passing fit into the "Dutton Ranch" timeline. "I think that happened before our show started in a story world," she said. "I imagine Beth and Rip had gone to Monica's [funeral]. There has been some connection, and our story started after that." But that doesn't mean Rip and Beth can't address the loss of Kayce's wife after the fact. According to Reilly, however, the timing didn't allow for such a thing in "Dutton Ranch" Season 1, though that will likely change in Season 2.