10 Best '80s Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The 1980s seem like modern times, but they were actually four decades ago. That's almost half a century, people, and it turns out that none of us are as young as we like to think. It's not all doom and gloom, though, as we'll always have great movies from the 1980s, including some that nobody talks about anymore.

Now, to be clear, we're not referring to you. We know you talk about some of these movies all the time, but the rest of the world isn't nearly as hip to the hidden gems and forgotten favorites below. Some have been overshadowed by other films from the same stars, others have simply grown out of favor over the years, and a few have inexplicably been neglected by those in charge of making home video decisions. The important thing is that we're talking about them now.

So keep reading for a look at 10 of the best '80s movies that nobody talks about anymore.