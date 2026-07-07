James Cameron's Spider-Man Movie Would've Been Amazing – And The Internet Got It Wrong

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It's the greatest movie James Cameron never made: "Spider-Man." Long before Sam Raimi delivered his take on the webslinger, Cameron was preparing his big screen vision for the Marvel icon. Between 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" and 1994's "True Lies," the esteemed filmmaker did his best to realize that vision, which he outlined in a document — part script, part treatment — that has since become both legendary and infamous among fans. Cameron's "scriptment" is known for being the blueprint to an oddly mature Spider-Man movie that many fans are happy never came to fruition.

Myriad Reddit threads showcase fans' distaste for Cameron's inclusion of swear words and a Brooklyn Bridge-set sex scene between Spider-Man and Mary Jane Watson. Meanwhile, a brief internet search will turn up no shortage of begrudging headlines claiming that, as interesting as the director's "Spider-Man" was, it's a good thing it never happened.

Make no mistake. This unmade Spidey flick would have been brilliant.

Today, it's time for superhero movies to take a long break. But in the early '90s, Hollywood had only just started to explore the cinematic potential of these pop culture legends. Marvel was struggling to do so. Though there are some gems among the pre-MCU movies, the Marvel films of the 1980s are some of the most abject superhero features ever made. Cameron could have been the company's savior. In fact, his plan for Spidey would have completely changed the course of comic book movie evolution, delivering a grounded and serious take on the character more than a decade before Christopher Nolan brought that same sensibility to his "Dark Knight" trilogy.

Though it often gets a bad rap among fans who balk at the idea of an R-rated Spider-Man, Cameron's unmade movie could have been truly revolutionary.