James Cameron Wrote The Greatest Anti-AI Scene In Movie History – Hollywood Should Take Note

1984's "The Terminator" and its 1991 sequel, "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," have long been a meme-like shorthand for the dangers of artificial intelligence. The films' nightmarish images of killer cyborgs prowling a post-nuclear Earth seemed outlandish, making the threat of destructive, self-aware AI feel distant and fantastical. But at a recent 70mm screening of "Terminator 2" — projected amid the generative AI-obsessed future in which we currently find ourselves — it became strikingly clear just how seriously writer/director James Cameron and his co-writer William Wisher took the threat posed by technology. In fact, one scene induced a notable silence among the audience as the scope of Cameron's prescience set in.

"Terminator 2" is the greatest action movie ever made. But if you haven't seen the film in a while, you might want to rewatch it to remind yourself of how much more there is to Cameron's seminal blockbuster. It had been a while since I'd seen it, and I was struck by how hopeful the movie was, given that so much of its atmosphere is drenched in doom and foreboding (thanks in no small part to Brad Fiedel's uniquely ominous score). Ultimately, the movie is about the intrinsic value of human life and, by extension, serves as a plea for audiences to recognize that value before it's too late.

Much like the brilliant, horrifying biopic that was "Oppenheimer," "T2" is also an indictment of those who would actively work to elide, neglect, or otherwise overlook humankind's importance in favor of technological innovation. No other scene makes this point more powerfully than the one in which Linda Hamilton's Sarah Connor chastises Joe Morton's Dr. Miles Bennett Dyson for his work on microprocessors — a moment that every AI company CEO should be forced to watch on repeat à la "A Clockwork Orange."