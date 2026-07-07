Obsession's Cooper Tomlinson Reveals The Major Twist That Wasn't In The Original Script [Exclusive]

This article contains spoilers for "Obsession."

Curry Barker's crowd-pleasing "Obsession" has become one of the most surprising box office stories in the nearly 20 years that I've been writing about movies on the internet. The film, which cost under a million dollars to produce, has had astonishing legs, even beating "Avengers: Endgame" in its 25th day of release. Naturally, that's resulted in a lot of attention being paid to the film, so when the home media release rolled around and a new round of interview opportunities came up, I jumped at the chance to speak with Cooper Tomlinson, who plays the supporting role of Ian, the best friend of the film's protagonist, Bear (Michael Johnston).

I asked Tomlinson about Ian's evolution from when he first read a draft of "Obsession" to the final cut, and the actor revealed that one of the movie's biggest twists — that Ian has secretly been hooking up with the object of Bear's affection, Nikki (Inde Navarrette), behind Bear's back — was not initially in the script:

"[Ian] was always the cocky, funny, playful friend who's kind of an a**hole. But the whole reveal of him sleeping with Nikki, that wasn't originally in there. That eventually found its way into the script through a few drafts, which just made him that much more evil and interesting."

It's surprising that Ian and Nikki's deception wasn't originally part of the script, since it feels like a crucial piece of the story. Tomlinson has collaborated with Barker for years on YouTube and is set to reunite with him for his next movie, "Anything But Ghosts," so I have to wonder if the two collaborators cooked this up as a way to add more depth to the Ian character and give Tomlinson another shade to play.