Obsession Just Beat Avengers: Endgame At The Box Office In A Shocking Way

The box office continues to be dominated by director Curry Barker's breakout horror hit "Obsession." At a time when huge franchise movies like "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" and "Masters of the Universe" are disappointing in theaters, this little horror movie that could is defying expectations at every turn. Most recently, it managed to top some of the biggest movies of all-time, including "Avengers: Endgame," in a very surprising way.

As noted by The Wrap, "Obsession" made $4.2 million on Monday, its 25th day in theaters. That is more than "Avengers: Endgame," which took the MCU to record-shattering box office heights, did on its 25th day. Marvel's massive crossover earned $3.2 million, for context. Granted, Barker's low-budget wish-gone-wrong flick from Focus Features won't make anywhere near $2.79 billion worldwide and/or $858 million domestically when all's said and done, but this does illustrate just how impressive the movie's legs have been.

It also topped "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which grossed just over $2 billion at the global box office and remains the highest-grossing domestic movie ever. J.J. Abrams' 2015 entry in the beloved franchise made about $3.1 million on its 25th day. It ultimately made $936 million in North America. "Obsession" also topped "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which ranks as the third-biggest domestic hit ever, and pulled in $2.4 million on its 25th day.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" was hugely profitable, pulling in more than $1.9 billion globally. That includes $814 million domestically. Again, we can't expect "Obsession" to join the billion-dollar club, but this is very good company to be in. We are talking about some of the biggest hits in cinema history, after all.