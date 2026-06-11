Obsession Just Beat Avengers: Endgame At The Box Office In A Shocking Way
The box office continues to be dominated by director Curry Barker's breakout horror hit "Obsession." At a time when huge franchise movies like "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" and "Masters of the Universe" are disappointing in theaters, this little horror movie that could is defying expectations at every turn. Most recently, it managed to top some of the biggest movies of all-time, including "Avengers: Endgame," in a very surprising way.
As noted by The Wrap, "Obsession" made $4.2 million on Monday, its 25th day in theaters. That is more than "Avengers: Endgame," which took the MCU to record-shattering box office heights, did on its 25th day. Marvel's massive crossover earned $3.2 million, for context. Granted, Barker's low-budget wish-gone-wrong flick from Focus Features won't make anywhere near $2.79 billion worldwide and/or $858 million domestically when all's said and done, but this does illustrate just how impressive the movie's legs have been.
It also topped "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which grossed just over $2 billion at the global box office and remains the highest-grossing domestic movie ever. J.J. Abrams' 2015 entry in the beloved franchise made about $3.1 million on its 25th day. It ultimately made $936 million in North America. "Obsession" also topped "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which ranks as the third-biggest domestic hit ever, and pulled in $2.4 million on its 25th day.
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" was hugely profitable, pulling in more than $1.9 billion globally. That includes $814 million domestically. Again, we can't expect "Obsession" to join the billion-dollar club, but this is very good company to be in. We are talking about some of the biggest hits in cinema history, after all.
Obsession continues its unprecedented run at the box office
To date, "Obsession" has earned $161.2 million domestically and $73.2 million internationally, for a worldwide total of $234.5 million. It's currently the highest-grossing horror movie of the year, above "Scream 7" ($208 million) and "Backrooms" ($220 million). Though "Backrooms" has been ruling the box office since it opened and very well may come out ahead when both movies finish their respective runs.
Regardless of the rankings, what Curry Barker has managed to accomplish here is nothing shy of astonishing. His movie was made for roughly $750,000 — chump change by Hollywood standards — and was acquired by Focus for around $15 million. It has since gone on to break multiple box office records, holding incredibly well week to week, with word of mouth only continuing to build. It's on pace to become one of the most profitable movies ever.
That's what sets it apart from a lot of the other movies we're talking about right now. "Avengers: Endgame" was the culmination of more than a decade's worth of interconnected storytelling. It cost hundreds of millions of dollars to make, with Disney and Marvel pouring endless resources into its marketing. The same could be said for "The Force Awakens" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
That being the case, it's no surprise that Barker has already been offered a massive payday for his next movie, not including what he'll make from "Anything but Ghosts," which he's already filmed, or even the new "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" movie he's attached to. Whatever his next original idea is, key players in Hollywood are ready to back up the money truck. And with good reason.
"Obsession" is in theaters now.