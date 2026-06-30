How To Watch Obsession At Home
The thing about wishes is that you never get exactly what you'd expect ... but when it comes to the surprise box office success of "Obsession," that's actually a good thing. Indeed, Blumhouse and Focus Features' horror hit is easily one of this year's best feel-good stories. Thanks to a savvy marketing campaign involving a very creepy promotional chatbot, breakout star Inde Navarrette and her now-legendary frown, and especially the talents of writer/director Curry Barker, moviegoers have had no excuses to avoid catching all the mayhem for themselves with packed crowds primed and ready for some serious scares. Now, fans will have the chance to relive all of those nightmares again from the comforts of their living room.
Following its wildly successful box office run, "Obsession" is now officially available to buy or rent on digital. With glowing critical praise, organic word of mouth, and absolutely no shortage of appeal to younger audiences, the movie has been given every opportunity to ride this wave at the box office for as long as possible. As of today, though, fans can elect to watch it at home via platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and more instead, if they so choose. Just be careful what you wish for in the meantime, for all our sakes.
Obsession comes to digital platforms
Can "Obsession" usher in a whole new generation of filmmakers, continue to revitalize a horror genre increasingly filled with fresh and original stories, and maybe help teach men a thing or two about consent and autonomy? That's a tall task for any movie to tackle, but something tells us that this one is going to have a very long and successful shelf life. We're about to see that journey begin for ourselves as "Obsession" makes its way onto digital ahead of its (hopefully imminent) debut on physical media.
Who wouldn't want to experience all the bloody horror and unbearable tension of "Obsession" all over again at home? /Film's BJ Colangelo was among the many who sang the film's praises in her review, and it's clear that audiences have resoundingly agreed. For those unfortunate souls who somehow missed out on this the first time around, don't make the same mistake again. We have a spare One Wish Willow in our back pocket, and we're not afraid to use it.