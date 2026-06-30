How To Watch Obsession At Home

The thing about wishes is that you never get exactly what you'd expect ... but when it comes to the surprise box office success of "Obsession," that's actually a good thing. Indeed, Blumhouse and Focus Features' horror hit is easily one of this year's best feel-good stories. Thanks to a savvy marketing campaign involving a very creepy promotional chatbot, breakout star Inde Navarrette and her now-legendary frown, and especially the talents of writer/director Curry Barker, moviegoers have had no excuses to avoid catching all the mayhem for themselves with packed crowds primed and ready for some serious scares. Now, fans will have the chance to relive all of those nightmares again from the comforts of their living room.

Following its wildly successful box office run, "Obsession" is now officially available to buy or rent on digital. With glowing critical praise, organic word of mouth, and absolutely no shortage of appeal to younger audiences, the movie has been given every opportunity to ride this wave at the box office for as long as possible. As of today, though, fans can elect to watch it at home via platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and more instead, if they so choose. Just be careful what you wish for in the meantime, for all our sakes.