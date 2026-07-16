Matt Damon Explains What Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Has In Common With Oppenheimer [Exclusive]

Christopher Nolan loves working with the biggest names on the planet, and who can blame him? Outside of Steven Spielberg, there's probably no other director on Earth with the freedom to get whichever stars he wants, whenever he wants. That explains the absolute coup he pulled off with "The Odyssey," packing the blockbuster with as much A-list talent as he could (so-called casting "controversy" notwithstanding). But it's also a two-way street, and there's always the other half of the equation as well.

For instance, what brings performers like leading man Matt Damon back for his third go-around with Nolan after "Interstellar" and, most recently, "Oppenheimer"? It might have something to do with the filmmaker's ability to work with and understand his ensembles, his innate sense of storytelling, and the fact that his movies tend to hit with audiences and critics alike far more often than not. But when Damon first read the script for "The Odyssey," something else stuck out to him — something that brought him right back to his experience on "Oppenheimer."

While attending the New York junket for "The Odyssey," I spoke with Damon about his previous collaborations with Nolan and what similarities he noticed this time around: