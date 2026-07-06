The Only Main Voice Actor Still Alive From He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe

Though "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" was produced by animation studio Filmation, the primary driving creative force was toy company Mattel. In 1976, Mattel's then CEO Ray Wagner turned down George Lucas' offer to produce a line of "Star Wars" toys." It's safe to say that decision was, to put it mildly, a mistake. That left Mattel scrambling to catch up to the newly discovered space opera fantasy epic market, and so the "Masters of the Universe" toy line was born.

Thanks to loosened regulations on advertising in children's TV, "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" — a cartoon series all about advertising Mattel's action figures in a narrative framework — aired. "Transformers," "G.I. Joe," and more followed in its wake.

Forty-plus years on, the cultural power of "He-Man" has never surpassed the heights it reached in the 1980s. The 2026 "Masters of the Universe" live-action movie flopping at the box office suggests that won't be changing, and the "Masters of the Universe" franchise might be re-entering hibernation.

Most of the original creatives behind "He-Man" are no longer with us. Larry DiTillio, the series' most prolific writer and co-creator of the spin-off "She-Ra," passed away in 2019. The original voice of He-Man/Prince Adam, John Erwin, died in 2024. Linda Gary, voice of Teela, passed away from brain cancer in 1995. Louis Scheimer, a Filmation founder who pulled double duty as a voice actor, died in 2013. (Though his daughter Erika Scheimer, who provided background voices on "He-Man," is still with us.)

But Alan Oppenheimer, the voice of big bad Skeletor, is still with us. Born in 1930, he's currently approaching his 100th birthday. In this one way, Skeletor came out ahead of He-Man.