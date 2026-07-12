G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra's Original Ending Would Have Made The Movie Even Worse

"G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero" has had poor luck translating to film. The 1987 movie, a spin-off of the cartoon series, is mostly remembered for its goofy, "Nausicaa"-inspired snake people villains, Cobra-La. It at least has a kick-ass opening sequence of the Joes stopping their terrorist enemies, Cobra, from destroying the Statue of Liberty, which is better than anything the live-action "G.I. Joe" movies have managed.

There've been four attempts to start a "G.I. Joe" movie franchise: 2009's "G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra," 2013's half-sequel/half-reboot "G.I. Joe: Retaliation," 2021's "Snake Eyes," and the tease of a crossover with "Transformers" at the end of 2023's "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." None of them got off the ground. The Stephen Sommers-directed and goofy-in-all-the-wrong-ways "Rise of Cobra" set things off on the wrong foot, but it could've gone even worse.

Easily the most popular "G.I. Joe" character is Snake Eyes, who stands out among the team of army grunts by being a trained ninja who fights with a sword. He's also distinguished by his silence, something "Rise of Cobra" stays loyal to, but almost didn't. In a 2009 interview with MTV, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura explained that Snake Eyes (Ray Park) was going to have one line of dialogue at the end of the film as a joke.

Thankfully, the film had a creative consultant — Larry Hama, writer of the original "G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero" comics and spiritual creator of the franchise — to talk them out of this. "What Larry said was, 'No matter what you guys think, you can't have Snake-Eyes utter a word,'" recalled di Bonaventura. "The Rise of Cobra" makes a lot of ... questionable changes to its characters, particularly the Baroness (Sienna Miller), but this would've taken the cake.