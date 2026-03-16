G.I. Joe's Cobra-La Was A Sneaky Homage To An Underrated Hayao Miyazaki Anime

In the "G.I. Joe" commentary track, Dixon described "Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind" as "'Dune' with fungus" — he's not the only one to compare "Dune" and "Nausicaä."

"Nausicaä" is set in the far future, long after human civilization destroyed itself in a fiery war. Most of the world is now covered in a vast desert and toxic jungle, filled with giant insects, save small kingdoms like the Valley of the Wind. Princess Nausicaä can communicate with the bugs, such as the enormous beetle-like Ohm, and seeks to snuff sparks of conflict.

Due to the toxic atmosphere, characters in "Nausicaä" often have to wear breathing masks; the Cobra-La soldiers' bug-eyed helmets bear a passing resemblance to the mask of Lord Yupa. The backstory of an ancient civilization destroyed in a cataclysm evokes "Nausicaä," too. Cobra-La is portrayed as entirely malevolent, though, so there's no hope for peace or co-existence.

The anime influence on "G.I. Joe: The Movie" doesn't end there. The movie, like its sister picture "The Transformers: The Movie," was animated by famous Japanese studio Toei (which had distributed "Nausicaä"). Toei had worked as chief animation studio on both "G.I. Joe" and "Transformers," but the rushed production schedules meant both shows typically had underwhelming and error-prone animation. With the movies' higher budgets, both "Transformers" and "G.I. Joe" finally developed an anime-esque detail and texture to the characters.

"The Transformers: The Movie" has some especially breathtaking sequences, such as when Galvatron vaporizes the treacherous Starscream, or when the chief villain Unicron (Orson Welles) transforms from planet to massive humanoid. While "Transformers" fans typically revere that movie, "G.I. Joe: The Movie" is more divisive... and Cobra-La is a big reason why.