This Hit Zombie Video Game Franchise Got A Movie Adaptation You've Never Seen

Zombies have long been a staple of the horror genre. Dating back to classics like "Night of the Living Dead" and right up through modern favorites like "28 Years Later," movies involving the undead are enduringly entertaining. The undead favorites have also invaded the realm of video games many times over the years. In the case of "Dead Rising," the popular video game franchise was later turned into a film property as well.

Unlike the "Resident Evil" movies, which managed to beat the video game curse, the "Dead Rising" films were low-budget, direct-to-streaming affairs that were relatively little-seen, at least when it comes to this sort of multimedia franchise expansion. Capcom released the first "Dead Rising" video game in 2006, and the brand has continued on in various forms ever since. Indeed, the game series have sold more than 19 million copies, making it Capcom's sixth-most successful property

Hence, in June 2014, it was announced that Legendary was making a "Dead Rising" movie. The catch? It was to be produced for Sony's free streaming service Crackle. At the time, Tom Lesinski, the then-chief of Legendary Digital, had this to say about it:

"'Dead Rising' has a built-in fan base and rich characters and plotlines that are ideal for digital storytelling and on target for Legendary's brand. Crackle and Content are adept at distributing cutting-edge digital content, and we look forward to delivering a highly engaging and cool series for a global audience."

Ultimately titled "Dead Rising: Watchtower," the movie was directed by Zach Lipovsky. He had previously directed "Leprechaun: Origins," which isn't ranked very highly in the "Leprechaun" film franchise, generally speaking. This also wasn't the first live-action take on "Dead Rising," as "Zombrex: Dead Rising Sun," a first-person film that was broken up into webisodes, released in 2010.