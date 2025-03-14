Every Leprechaun Movie, Ranked Worst To Best

Holiday themed horror films occupy a special place in the genre. While too many horror movies are released and forgotten, ones tied to annual holidays find themselves back in the conversation each and every year. John Carpenter's "Halloween" is obviously the king of this particular hill, both in how strongly its tied to the day and in the breadth of its franchise, but there are numerous others occupying the calendar year. Christmas has dozens of memorable horror films, New Year's Eve/Day has "Terror Train" and "New Year's Evil," Valentine's Day has "My Bloody Valentine" and "Heart Eyes," Thanksgiving has "Blood Rage" and "Thanksgiving" — you get the idea.

It might surprise you, though, that when it comes to the size and scope of the franchise, it's a horror franchise connected to St. Patrick's Day that lands the spot right behind Halloween. It might not take place on the holiday, but "Leprechaun" and its six sequels and one reboot are undeniably thematically associated with the day given the inspiration from Irish folklore. Pop culture had previously considered leprechauns to be spunky, playful characters thanks to cartoons and cereal commercials, but what the films presuppose is, what if the little guy was actually a real jerk with an unhealthy appetite for gold and murder?

The films can obviously be watched any time of year, but St. Patrick's Day continues to see both new and returning viewers giving them a spin. Only have time for one or two? You're in luck: Here's our ranking of all eight films in the "Leprechaun" franchise.