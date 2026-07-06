5 Sci-Fi Books That Deserve A Big Budget TV Adaptation

When Isaac Asimov wrote the first "Foundation" novel in 1951, there was likely no dream in his head, nor in the heads of his many readers, that it would one day be visualized as an elaborate, big-budget TV series. The mythology was too arch, the world too large to be practically adapted to a visual medium. "Foundation," as /Film once explained, takes place in a very, very distant future, beginning about 18,000 years after the events of Asimov's famed Robot stories, and that's just when the "Foundation" story kicks off. One might think that it would cost too much to feasibly envision. But, thanks to show creators David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman, "Foundation" is now a hit TV series on Apple TV, which ran for 30 episodes over its three seasons.

Other expansive sci-fi novels have received similar treatment in recent years. Frank Herbert's "Dune" series was expanded into a prequel series called "Dune: Prophecy," set 10,000 years before Denis Villeneuve's film adaptation. James S.A. Corey's "Expanse" novel series was turned into a successful six-season series back in 2015. It seems that outsized sci-fi book series are now ripe for the plucking, provided a streaming service is willing to pony up the dough and adapt them properly.

And, naturally, that sparks the imagination. Readers of unadaptable sci-fi epics are now beginning to think that their favorite novels might actually be adaptable after all. An obscure location, a fully realized universe, or an expansive time span is no longer an impediment to sci-fi novel adaptation. And if that's true, let's start spitballing what we'd like to see next. Here are five sci-fi epics, each one requiring big-budget treatment, that we'd like to see adapted next.