George R.R. Martin Co-Authored A Scientific Paper About His Underrated Superhero Series
Have you heard of the sci-fi superhero novel anthology, "Wild Cards"? Written by a group of more than 40 authors, "Wild Cards" is set in an alternate post-World War II United States, where the Wild Card virus has spread. Although "Wild Cards" is a collective endeavor, the novel series is edited by none other than George R.R. Martin, alongside Melinda Snodgrass, who wrote several episodes of "Star Trek: The Next Generation."
Martin, who is best known for his fantasy epic "A Song of Ice and Fire," is also a lover of the sci-fi and horror genres, which he dabbled in during his early writing days. "Wild Cards" began as a two-year campaign for the role-playing game, "Superworld," which was gifted to Martin by writer Victor Milán. Martin was initially interested in penning a novel on his character, Turtle. However, the shared nature of the campaign (where most other players were sci-fi authors) inspired the "Wild Cards" anthology, which reflected the group's love for comic books and superhero narratives. As it turns out, Martin grew to love the series so much that he co-wrote a scientific paper (!) for the American Journal of Physics with "Wild Cards" contributor (and theoretical physicist) Ian Tregillis (via Physics World).
To understand the impetus behind the paper, we need to take a closer look at the anthology's premise. Instead of making people sick, the Wild Card virus mutates human DNA and leaves the host with unpredictable side effects. Those who end up acquiring superhuman powers are known as Aces, while others who undergo extreme mutations are pejoratively dubbed Jokers. There's also people with powers that aren't significant enough (Deuces) and those who haven't been infected at all (Nats).
With this in mind, let's dissect what Martin's "Wild Cards" paper is all about.
Martin's scientific paper explains the fictional Wild Card virus
While Martin and Tregillis' paper is appropriately dense, the duo came up with a mathematical model for the fictional virus to explain its behavior. Titled "Ergodic Lagrangian Dynamics in a Superhero Universe," the paper opens with the argument that superhero comics often use physics to explain bizarre phenomena, introducing key concepts to a wide demographic. There's the acknowledgement that this thesis is meant to be "an extended exercise in open-ended problem solving" — after all, it deals with a fictional virus that behaves arbitrarily after coming in contact with human DNA.
While this "whimsical" angle is established from the get-go, Tregillis' background in theoretical physics lends to the creation of a scientifically sound model. Speaking to Physics World, Tregillis explained how this fictional model ended up becoming more complicated than he thought:
"Like any physicist, I started with back-of-the-envelope estimates, but then I went off the deep end. Being a theoretician, I couldn't help but wonder if a simple underlying model might tidy up the canon."
The model takes standard viral behavior into consideration, including the fact that a hybrid strain can lead to both Joker and Ace traits, and that not all among the infected can survive. This opens up the possibility for Joker-Aces (both superhuman and mutant beings) and Deuces who exhibit subtle Ace or Joker tendencies. This allowed Martin and Tregillis to predict the statistical distribution of outcomes by sticking to the 90:9:1 rule: If 90% of the infected die, then 9% become Jokers, and only 1% become Aces.
A "Wild Cards" television series has been in the works since 2016, but we haven't gotten any updates in quite some time. Even if this project doesn't materialize, the "Wild Cards" anthology seems intriguing, and should be worth your time.