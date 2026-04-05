George R.R. Martin Co-Authored A Scientific Paper About His Underrated Superhero Series

Have you heard of the sci-fi superhero novel anthology, "Wild Cards"? Written by a group of more than 40 authors, "Wild Cards" is set in an alternate post-World War II United States, where the Wild Card virus has spread. Although "Wild Cards" is a collective endeavor, the novel series is edited by none other than George R.R. Martin, alongside Melinda Snodgrass, who wrote several episodes of "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

Martin, who is best known for his fantasy epic "A Song of Ice and Fire," is also a lover of the sci-fi and horror genres, which he dabbled in during his early writing days. "Wild Cards" began as a two-year campaign for the role-playing game, "Superworld," which was gifted to Martin by writer Victor Milán. Martin was initially interested in penning a novel on his character, Turtle. However, the shared nature of the campaign (where most other players were sci-fi authors) inspired the "Wild Cards" anthology, which reflected the group's love for comic books and superhero narratives. As it turns out, Martin grew to love the series so much that he co-wrote a scientific paper (!) for the American Journal of Physics with "Wild Cards" contributor (and theoretical physicist) Ian Tregillis (via Physics World).

To understand the impetus behind the paper, we need to take a closer look at the anthology's premise. Instead of making people sick, the Wild Card virus mutates human DNA and leaves the host with unpredictable side effects. Those who end up acquiring superhuman powers are known as Aces, while others who undergo extreme mutations are pejoratively dubbed Jokers. There's also people with powers that aren't significant enough (Deuces) and those who haven't been infected at all (Nats).

With this in mind, let's dissect what Martin's "Wild Cards" paper is all about.