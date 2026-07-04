John Wayne Stood By This Western That Most Considered A Flop

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John Wayne only directed two movies in his career, and both had major problems. It's one of the things that separates him and his spiritual successor, Clint Eastwood. As iconic as the Duke was, he was never all that talented behind the camera. 1968's abysmal "The Green Berets" is the most convincing piece of evidence to support that claim, with Roger Ebert even deriding this Wayne stinker as "cruel and dishonest." While it's generally looked upon much more favorably, 1960s "The Alamo" wasn't actually that much better, even if Wayne himself stood by his passion project.

Not only was the film full of inexplicably lengthy speeches and leaden dialogue — much of which was spoken by Wayne's Davy Crockett — "The Alamo" was criticized for a severe lack of historical accuracy, to the extent that J. Frank Dobie and Lon Tinkle, the Texas historians who consulted on the project, demanded their names be removed from anything to do with the movie. That said, as Scott Eyman, author of "John Wayne: The Life and Legend" points out, the Duke hadn't necessarily intended to make something true to the historical record. Regardless, he faced significant criticism.

On top of all that, Wayne seemed to have infused a movie about a major moment in American history with his own anti-communist ideology as expressed in veiled terms via several of the aforementioned speeches. It made for a lukewarm reception from critics. What's more, while it wasn't as big a flop as 2004's "The Alamo," Wayne's warped retelling of the Battle of the Alamo failed to bring in enough money to recoup its egregious expenses. Given all that, why might the Duke stand by his 1960 directorial debut? Well, because it was a deeply personal project for him.