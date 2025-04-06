John Wayne Only Directed Two Movies In His Career (And They're Both War Stories)

It is a time-honored tradition in Hollywood that at a certain point of a movie star's career, they'll give an interview during which they'll reveal, "What I'd really like to do is direct." If what they'd also like to do is win an Oscar, it's not the worst idea. Established actors Robert Redford, Warren Beatty, Richard Attenborough, Kevin Costner, Clint Eastwood, Mel Gibson, and Ron Howard all earned the Academy Award for Best Director, so the allure is there. Whether they've the talent and temperament to call the shots behind the camera is something you can't know until they give it a shot. Unless that person is Gary Busey.

The movie star's desire to direct wasn't so much of a thing in the 1940s and 1950s. If actors had aspirations beyond on-screen renown, they generally wanted to produce. This is what the biggest star of this period, John Wayne, did when he launched his Batjac Productions in 1952 with the godawful "Big Jim McLain," a political thriller that valorized House Un-American Activities Committee investigators busting communists in post-WWII Hawaii. Batjac didn't always make rotten movies. The company's existence would eventually be justified by its backing of Budd Boetticher's brilliant Western "Seven Men from Now" (which Paul Schrader and Ethan Hawke want to remake) in 1957 and Frank Borzage's WWII romance "China Doll," but before the creation of the company, Wayne had a vision for an epic that would hopefully be his crowning cinematic achievement.

Since 1945, he'd wanted to make a movie about the Battle of the Alamo, and he ultimately realized that, to preserve the integrity of his vision, he would have to direct it. This would be the first of two times Wayne dared to step behind the camera. Both were war films, and they both fell well short of their artistic ambitions.