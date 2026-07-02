The Only Main Actors Still Alive From Stanley Kubrick's The Shining

Stephen King may have hated Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of "The Shining," but the author's denunciation didn't stop the film from becoming a horror classic. In fact, "The Shining" transcended any sort of genre confines to become one of Kubrick's most celebrated and important works. It helped, of course, that the director had a star of Jack Nicholson's magnitude leading his picture. The actor was at the height of his career at the time, having already fronted two of his best-known films in 1974's "Chinatown" and 1975's "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest." The film he made prior to teaming up with Kubrick, 1978's "Goin' South," wasn't exactly a triumph, but Nicholson was firmly established as an A-lister by the time he played Jack Torrance.

Flanking this megastar were Shelley Duvall as Jack's wife, Wendy Torrance; Danny Lloyd as the couple's son, Danny "Doc" Torrance; and Scatman Crothers as the Overlook Hotel's head chef, Dick Hallorann, who is later revealed to have the same telepathic abilities as Danny. Otherwise, a story about a family isolated in a shuttered hotel for the winter didn't need much more of a cast. There was hotel manager Stuart Ullman, who appears at the beginning of the film as played by Barry Nelson. Ghostly waiter Delbert Grady was portrayed by Philip Stone while Joe Turkel played the similarly spectral bartender, Lloyd.

Sadly, since "The Shining" debuted back in 1980, most members of this venerable ensemble have passed away. Scatman Crothers died just six years after the film's 1986 debut, while Duvall passed away in 2024 at the age of 75. We've also since lost Nelson, Stone, and Turkel, leaving only Nicholson and Lloyd alive at the time of writing.