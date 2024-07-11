Shelley Duvall, Legendary Star Of The Shining And 3 Women, Dead At 75

After generations have repeated, "Hello, I'm Shelley Duvall!" in the legendary actress' trademark soft and sweet vocal inflection, fans across the globe must now bid the wide-eyed performer a farewell. The Hollywood Reporter has announced that Duvall has passed away at the age of 75. Her death was confirmed by her partner, musician Dan Gilroy, who has been with her since 1989.

"My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she's free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley," Gilroy told THR.

With a career spanning over 50 years, Shelley Duvall was a distinct and unique talent unlike anyone else of her generation. Known by most as Wendy Torrance, the tortured wife of Jack Nicholson in Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of Stephen King's "The Shining," Duvall was also the shining star of Robert Altman's golden era — starring in seven films directed by the equally legendary filmmaker. It was her starring turn in Altman's "3 Women" that earned her the Best Actress award at the 1977 Cannes Film Festival. She won a Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award and a BAFTA Award nomination in the same category for the film as well.

After a 21-year absence, Shelley Duvall recently returned to acting in 2023 with the horror film "The Forest Hills." But before her absence from the spotlight, Duvall was not just an actress, but also the head of Think Entertainment, her own production company which centered on programming for children. She was nominated for two Emmy Awards for "Tell Tales & Legends" and "Shelley Duvall's Bedtime Stories," winning a Peabody for "Faerie Tale Theatre."

2019 brought Duvall a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Women Film Critics Circle Award, and In 2020 she was inducted into the Texas Hall of Fame. There was truly no one like her, and her passing will be greatly felt.