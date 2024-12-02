Whatever Happened To Danny Torrance Actor Danny Lloyd From The Shining?

There have been a lot of creepy kids in the history of horror, but the murdered hallway twins and young psychic Danny Torrance in Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining" are easily among the best. The twins were played by Lisa and Louise Burns, who were 12 years old at the time of filming, while Danny was played by six-year-old Danny Lloyd. Since "The Shining," based on the 1977 Stephen King novel of the same name, has become one of the most famous horror films of all time, both the twins and Danny have become horror legends, but what about the child actors who played them?

The Burns twins didn't end up having much of a career in acting, though Louise did apply to London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and was turned away because her role in "The Shining" made her a professional and thus technically overqualified. She became a scientist, while her sister became a lawyer, so it sounds like they were pretty successful in their post-acting lives. They had a relatively small part to play in the movie, however, whereas Danny was one of the main characters and even ended up as the primary protagonist of King's follow-up novel (and its movie adaptation), "Doctor Sleep." What happened to the little boy with the big eyes and talent for a creepy, croaking voice, and where did he go after filming "The Shining"?