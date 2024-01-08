Whatever Happened To The Real-Life Twins From The Shining?

Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film "The Shining," based on the popular book by Stephen King, saw struggling author Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) hired to be the caretaker of a remote, mountainside resort called the Overlook Hotel. During the winter months, snow prevents visitors from coming and going, and someone merely has to keep the furnaces burning. Jack is told that one of the hotel's previous caretakers, Mr. Grady, was infected by a severe case of cabin fever and slaughtered his family. Jack brushes off the violence as a mere horror story, and takes the job nonetheless.

While there, Jack and his family learn that the Overlook is deeply, deeply haunted. The hotel is almost a massive, unconscious mind, which manifests ghosts as a way to flex its memories. In one of the film's more terrifying scenes — and it has many — the young Danny (Danny Lloyd) is idly riding his Big Wheel through the hotel's labyrinthine hallways when he happens upon the ghosts of the Grady daughters, the young girls who had been recently murdered at the Overlook. They stand stock still, wearing matching blue dresses, holding hands. "Come play with us," they implore. "Forever, and ever, and ever." Danny, having psychic powers, can also briefly see the bloody violence that befell them.

The Grady girls were played by real-life twin sisters Lisa and Louise Burns, who were 12 years old during the filming of "The Shining." In 2019, the Burns sisters talked to Cosmopolitan about their experiences filming and what they remembered growing up as unwitting horror icons.