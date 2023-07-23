The Shining's Danny Wasn't Allowed To See The Full Movie Until 5 Years After Filming

I don't remember what the first R-rated film I ever saw was. I know it was fairly early on, probably around age eight or nine, and it was not some plan I'd concocted to see one or anything like that. Sometimes you just happen upon an R-rated film as a kid, and even though I had parents who were fairly protective about what I watched growing up, that kind of thing just happens. I do vividly remember the first R-rated film I saw in a theater was: "V for Vendetta." I was 12 years old, and I can still picture the bargaining conversation between my dad, my uncle, my two years older cousin, and I about seeing it opening weekend in March 2006. I got to go, and one week later, we had the same conversation about Spike Lee's "Inside Man," which I also successfully went to. After that, the guardrails were off.

As I don't have kids, I have to imagine what my content restrictions would be like as a parent. I know I'd be more lax than my parents, as I think there's a great benefit to showing young people more challenging material. But I would guess that even I would have some kind of cutoff limit. Like, I don't think I'd show "The Shining" to a seven year old. That just so happens to be the age of Danny Lloyd, who played Danny Torrance in the film, when it was released in May 1980. That means he was five when they shot it.

Lloyd's parents felt similarly, and according to a profile from The Guardian, the actor didn't see the picture until he was 10 or 11. While that makes sense for most children, is it any different if you were actually in the movie?