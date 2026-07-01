5 Actors Who Could Play Xaden Riorson In Amazon's Fourth Wing TV Series

Content warning: This story contains discussions of child abuse and sexual assault.

We know that, as of May 2026, "Fourth Wing," the massively popular BookTok sensation by Rebecca Yarros that kicks off her "Empyrean" series, is getting a TV adaptation from Amazon Prime Video (via Deadline). What we don't know, as I sit here writing this, is who will play the lead characters. Obviously, in the world that Yarros sets at the magical Basgiath War College, we'll follow protagonist Violet Sorrengail for most of the narrative, but her love interest and rival, Xaden Riordan, is also a massively pivotal character.

Xaden, a strong dragonrider and leader of the Fourth Wing in Basgiath's Riders Quadrant, is bonded to a powerful dragon named Sgaeyl ... and because this is a fantasy book, his family counts Violet's family as their enemies. Years before the narrative begins, his rebel mother, Fen Riorson, was killed by Violet's mother, General Lilith Sorrengail, which drives a wedge between the two immediately. Xaden is appropriately impressed when Violet tames not one but two dragons, though, and an undeniable attraction grows between them.

Something extremely important to note, as far as Xaden is concerned, is that Yarros has clarified that the character is a person of color and asked fans to stop "whitewashing" him in fan art; to that end, we've chosen a majority of fan-casting options appropriate for the story Yarros set out to tell in "Fourth Wing." Without further ado, here are five extremely talented performers who might do a great job as Xaden Riordan in the "Fourth Wing" adaptation.