Who Does Devi End Up With In Netflix's Never Have I Ever?

When "Never Have I Ever" started back in 2020, its romantic angst centered squarely on one major crush: Paxton Hall-Yoshida, the popular heartthrob who Devi propositions in the very first episode. Paxton, played by "Road House" and "Chicago Med" actor Darren Barnet, agrees despite Devi's outcast status, and though the pair don't actually end up dating until much later, the dream of hooking up with the object of her affections drives Devi throughout the series.

Meanwhile, there's Ben ("Tag" actor Jaren Lewison). Once Devi's bitter academic rival, the geek with a secret soft spot ends up catching feelings for his frenemy, and the pair's relationship blossoms — and falls apart — in surprising ways throughout the series. At the end of season 3, Devi brings Ben the "friends with benefits" pass he half-jokingly gave her, and finally loses her virginity with him. Sex doesn't solve everything, though, as she and Ben go through plenty of growing pains and spend the majority of season 4 seeing other people and focusing on their college plans.

Ben and Paxton are the show's two major love interests, but Devi gets to explore her sexuality, experience early heartbreak, and figure out what she wants out of a relationship with a few other boys as well. In season 3, she dates Des ("9-1-1" actor Anirudh Pisharody), who she's surprised to find herself into despite the fact that he's the son of her mom's close friend. When Des ghosts Devi, assuming she's still into Paxton, she kisses an awkward but musically inclined guy named Alejandro (Matias Salas Silva) to get her groove back, but they don't end up dating and she and Des later make up.

Ultimately, Des and Devi break up when she finds out his mother pressured him to break up with her because she thinks Devi is "crazy." It's genuinely sad, but the moment strengthens Devi's relationship with her mom, Nalini ("The Night Of" star Poorna Jagannathan), who cuts ties with Des's mom. In season 4, Devi also gets with a bad boy named Ethan (Michael Cimino from "Love, Victor"), who she's pretty hot and heavy with until it turns out he's, well, too bad. She dumps him when he steals her Ivy League contact's wallet.