Sydney Sweeney's 2025 Crime Thriller Flop With Halsey Is Worth Watching On Hulu

So, it turns out Sydney Sweeney made a crime thriller with Halsey. You might not have heard of "Americana," but Hulu subscribers certainly seem to be enjoying it. Unfortunately, Sweeney's film was completely ignored at the box office last year after gathering dust for two years following its world premiere at the 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival (SXSW). Still, that doesn't mean it's not worth a watch.

"Americana" marks the feature directorial debut of Tony Tost, who previously created USA Network's "Damnation" (a short-lived Western series that could have been better than certain "Yellowstone" spin-offs). The film sees Tost returning to the Western genre, this time in a modern-day setting. Sweeney stars as Penny Jo Poplin, a shy but ambitious waitress who forms a partnership with veteran Lefty Ledbetter (a typically charming Paul Walter Hauser) to try to attain a Lakota ghost shirt worth $1 million dollars. The only problem is, the criminal Dillon MacIntosh (Eric Dane) is also after the artifact for the Western antiquities dealer Roy Lee Dean (Simon Rex). Meanwhile, Halsey plays Dillon's long suffering girlfriend Mandy Starr ,who goes on the run after attacking Dillon in her home.

As mentioned, "Americana" debuted at SXSW 2023 before Lionsgate gave it a theatrical release in August 2025. That means "Americana" opened on the heels of Sweeney's American Eagle controversy and at a time when the momentum she'd built from 2023's "Anyone but You" seemed to be wearing off somewhat — although she ultimately managed to build some of it back up with Paul Feig's enjoyably wicked drama "The Housemaid" later that same year. In all, then, "Americana" very much fell between the cracks. Nevertheless, it actually earned a solid critical response and is well worth seeking out on Hulu.