Sydney Sweeney's Worst Movie, According To IMDb

Star of "Euphoria," "The White Lotus," and "The Handmaid's Tale," Sydney Sweeney has shot to fame in recent years and has been consistently impressing audiences. The in-demand actress started young, appearing on an episode of NBC's "Heroes" as a child in 2009 and making her film debut around the same time, in the independent horror "ZMD: Zombies of Mass Destruction." From these early appearances as a child star, Sweeney has gone on to accrue a seriously impressive list of credits, appearing in the Netflix comedy-drama "Everything Sucks!" and Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood."

While Sweeney herself has regularly proved popular with audiences — her casting is often a highlight of the movies and series with which she has been involved — not every project she has been a part of has enjoyed resounding success. On IMDb, Sweeney's lowest-rated film has scored just a 3.4 out of 10, though it's a role of hers that most fans probably missed. The movie in question is "Spiders 3D," a low-budget sci-fi horror, released in 2013. The movie starred a teenage Sydney Sweeney as Emily Cole, the young daughter of the film's two protagonists, Jason (Patrick Muldoon) and Rachel Cole (Christa Campbell).

"Spiders 3D" may have failed to impress audiences and critics, but it at least offers a healthy dose of goofy B-movie fun in a horror romp about giant spiders infesting New York City. If nothing else, the movie showcases Sweeney's impressive capabilities as an actress even at a young age.