Sydney Sweeney's Pre-Euphoria Netflix Series Did Not Suck (Despite Its Title)

Sydney Sweeney has been acting for much of her life, but "Euphoria" is undoubtedly the show that put her on the map. Her role as Cassie Howard will most certainly be considered by television history as one of the all-time great career-changing performances, but that's only because not enough people have seen "Everything Sucks!" After Kate realizes that she's a lesbian, she develops a crush on Emaline. Not only that but, despite the constant flow of male attention hurled her way, Emaline is also harboring the secret that she's queer. As Emaline comes to terms with the truth about herself and the budding feelings she has for Kate, she's presented with refreshing earnestness and serves as an incredible vehicle for Sweeney to show off her acting chops.

The show did stir some controversy over this subplot, mainly due to the real-life age gap between the actors. (Sweeney was 20, while Kennedy was just 14.) But Kennedy has repeatedly emphasized how safe and respected she felt on set, even during moments like her and Sweeney's on-screen kiss. In a landscape where genuine depictions of queer teen identity are still far too rare, the care and gravity that went into Emaline and Kate's story felt groundbreaking — and potentially life-changing for the young people who saw themselves reflected there. In many ways, "Everything Sucks!" is the counterpoint to shows like "Euphoria." It's less lustrous, maybe, but with a raw, unguarded heart that made it something special. It also introduced a whole crew of young talents who deserved to blow up in the way the "Stranger Things" cast did. Fortunately, Sweeney broke out into bigger projects, but the rest of the show's ensemble deserves the same level of attention and acclaim.

Honestly, "Everything Sucks!" was too pure for the world: full of vulnerability, warmth, and a sincerity that's all too rare on screen these days.