Marvel's Most Important X-Men Writer Ever Has A Trilogy Of Sci-Fi Books Perfect For Movies

Authorship in Marvel and DC superhero comics is a tricky thing. As the characters and series go through a revolving door of writers and artists, it can become a nigh-impossible task to pin down a definitive creator. Tom King, writer of the movie-inspiring "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," argued on Twitter in 2019 that some later Batman writers/artists — Dennis O'Neil & Neal Adams, Steve Englehart & Marshall Rogers, and Frank Miller — deserve credit as co-creators of Batman. "At this point their contributions to who 'Batman' is equal and maybe surpass [Bob] Kane/[Bill] Finger," King claimed.

The best evidence for King's argument, though, might rest with the X-Men. Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created the X-Men, yes, then Len Wein and Dave Cockrum introduced Wolverine, Storm, Nightcrawler et al in 1975's "Giant-Size X-Men" #1. But it was Chris Claremont's titanic 16-year run on "X-Men" (1975-1991) that made the X-Men who they are.

All the most famous "X-Men" storylines are Claremont's and he co-created dozens of enduring characters. A key example of Claremont's as the X-Men's spiritual creator is Magneto; Claremont reimagined the villain as a Holocaust survivor and an antihero. For all intents and purposes, Claremont created Magneto as we know him today.

The animated "X-Men '97" continues to lean on Claremont (including his Magneto backstory) and the upcoming Marvel Studios "X-Men" films will too. Perhaps, though, Hollywood should look deeper into his bibliography, because Claremont has other books besides "X-Men" — and we don't mean his "Willow" sequel novels.

In 1987, in between the "Mutant Massacre" and "Fall of the Mutants," Claremont's novel "First Flight" was published. A military-themed science-fiction book starring U.S. Air Force pilot Nicole O'Shea, it was followed by two sequels: "Grounded!" in 1991 and "Sundowner" in 1994, leaving enough material for any potential film trilogy.