George Lucas Teamed Up With A Legendary X-Men Writer For The Forgotten Willow Sequel

When the Original Trilogy of George Lucas' "Star Wars" saga concluded in 1983, moviegoers were eager to see where his seemingly boundless imagination would whisk us off to next — but, if most of us were being honest with ourselves, we just wanted to know when he'd get cracking on that promised Prequel Trilogy.

Over the next few years, he produced "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," the cult-hit Jim Henson fantasy "Labyrinth," and the inexplicable "Howard the Duck." Most intriguingly, Lucas backed Paul Schrader's powerful (and controversial) biopic "Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters." He was keeping busy, but mostly using his Hollywood clout to help his friends and colleagues realize their peculiar visions.

So there was cause for excitement in 1987, when, if you were reading Starlog or various fanzines, word began to circulate that Lucas had dreamt up a new, original fantasy saga called "Willow." While some were disappointed that he was once again handing off the directorial reins to another filmmaker, Ron Howard had strung together four very good movies in "Night Shift," "Splash," "Cocoon," and "Gung Ho." When the vague teaser trailer hit in early 1988, anticipation skyrocketed amongst genre fans. We had no idea what the heck "Willow" was, but it seemed like something special.

Five months later, we got a sluggish mash-up of "The Lord of the Rings" and "Star Wars." "Willow" fell flat with critics and finished its box office run with a domestic take of $56 million. It was a shocking setback for Lucas, and certainly the end of the "Willow" franchise. But Lucas wasn't done with the adventures of Willow Ufgood. So he enlisted "X-Men" maestro Chris Claremont to collaborate with him on the "Chronicles of the Shadow War" trilogy of novels. The reception was, well, very "Willow"-esque.