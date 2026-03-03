George Lucas Helped Make A Movie That Was 'Banned' In Japan For Over 40 Years

The life of Yukio Mishima (1925 – 1970) was broad and fascinating. He was one of the most prominent authors and playwrights of the 1950s and 1960s in Japan, having written seminal works like "The Sailor Who Fell from Grace with the Sea." He wrote several essays about the importance of tradition in an increasingly modernized Japan, including "On the Defense of Culture" in 1968, which argued for the importance of an emperor.

Mishima was also politically controversial, promoting a lot of somewhat extreme right-wing ideas. He wrote a play about Adolf Hitler, "My Friend Hitler," calling him a "political genius," although he was quick to add that Hitler should never be seen as a hero. Mishima was shocked by the uprising of the New Left in Japan, and took a blood oath (literally; he signed his name in blood) vowing to stop the Left Wing at all costs. This is all described in Naoki Inose's biography of Mishima called "Persona." The end of Mishima's life was also dramatic. He infamously invaded a military base in 1970 and took an army general hostage. Mishima gave a speech about returning Japan to the way of the samurai, hoping to whip the army into a frenzy and stage a coup. When the soldiers were not whipped, Mishima committed seppuku.

The life and works of Mishima were adapted into a film in 1985 in the form of Paul "Taxi Driver" Schrader's colorful epic "Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters." George Lucas and Francis Ford Coppola were the executive producers, and the film was a dreamlike anthology piece that followed Mishima in real life (played by Ken Ogata), intercut with dramatizations of his most famous stories. The film was banned in Japan, however, as Schrader posited that Mishima was bisexual, something his widow objected to.