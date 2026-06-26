The Bear's Ending Works Because Of One Secret Ingredient

Don't fire any courses, call for "hands," or bellow "yes, Chef!" if you haven't watched the entirety of Season 5 of "The Bear," including the series finale. Full series spoilers ahead!

As of 9 p.m. EST on Thursday, June 25, "The Bear" has concluded its dinner service. Christopher Storer's high-octane series set in a restaurant — which is either a comedy or drama, depending on who you ask — wrapped up its run after dropping its entire fifth season on Hulu. I won't say that the final season, which earned a middle-of-the-road review from /Film's chief film critic Chris Evangelista, was perfect; not by any measure. The show's very last episode, "The Original Beef of Chicagoland," is also relatively uneven, save for one thing: Ebon Moss-Bacharach's Richie Jerimovich.

From the very beginning, Richie has been an indispensable part of "The Bear." As the best friend of the late Mikey Berzatto (Jon Bernthal), the man whose death results in his younger brother Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) moving home to Chicago to help run Mikey's failing sandwich shop, Moss-Bacharach is electric as the volatile, wild-eyed, and hilarious Richie. As Carmy struggles under the weight of his own trauma and expectations as a chef and human being, Richie's trajectory is almost entirely positive. By the end of "The Bear," he grows into a better human being who's achieving dreams he never previously thought were possible.

By the time Season 5 of "The Bear" draws to a close, Carmy makes good on the promise that ended Season 4 and leaves not just the titular restaurant behind, but the entire restaurant industry. Richie, though? He's thriving. Richie was the secret ingredient to the success of "The Bear" all along, and the fact that the series ends on his face confirms that.