The Bear Season 2 Didn't Have A Back-Up Song For Its Taylor Swift Needle Drop

The love for the city of Chicago on Hulu's "The Bear" (read /Film's glowing review here) is undeniable, to the point where the food-centric series seems like a backdoor tourism ad for the Windy City. Try drinking every time there's an establishing shot of Chi-Town and you'll see what I mean, just try not to down a bottle of Jeppson's Malört — the city's unofficial drink of choice — in the process. The soundtrack is also filled with needle drops that feel distinctly a part of the fabric of Chicago, even when they're not explicitly about the town itself. It's a wonder that the anthemic '70s song about Chicago's famous stretch of road, "Lake Shore Drive," by Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah, isn't played on a constant loop.

During the opening of season two, Bruce Hornsby's 1988 song "The Show Goes On" beautifully captures the mood of the characters as they start the arduous task of turning a traditional sandwich shop into a Michelin star restaurant. But it's episode 7, "Forks," that takes the unlikeliest of songs by the world's biggest pop star and uses it to highlight a major turning point for Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Carmy's feckless brother who keeps searching for purpose.

Taylor Swift's "Love Story (Taylor's Version)" comes in at the perfect time and represents a monumental change in Richie who still hasn't fully dealt with the grief of losing his best friend Michael (Jon Bernthal). Luckily, T-Swift is there to help him move on for good.

There had been a long, steady setup leading up to Richie going full Swiftie, to the point where it would've been almost unthinkable to use another track for the cathartic ending of "Forks." In fact, there wasn't even a backup choice in place in case the show couldn't get the rights.