The Bear Season 2 Has You Wondering How Michelin Stars Work, Huh?

FX and Hulu's smash-hit drama "The Bear" was far and away the breakout television hit of 2022. Culinary maestro Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) returns home to run his deceased brother's Chicago sandwich joint in the wake of his passing, but his high-class cuisine approach immediately clashes with the old-school approach taken by the staff of The Original Beef of Chicagoland. Fortunately, Carmy finds an ally in the form of sous chef Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), and slowly but surely, the staff unites with Carmy's vision for a better, finer restaurant. The season ended with the discovery of money stashed away in tomato sauce cans for safekeeping by Carmy's brother, enough money to potentially transform The Original Beef into the establishment of Carmy and Sydney's dreams; The Bear.

Sydney, in particular, has always had big culinary dreams, and the passionate, ambitious chef is always trying to come up with interesting new ways to elevate beloved dishes, like her now-famous Cola-Braised Short Rib and Risotto. The sous chef's dreams extend to the new restaurant, and in season 2, she expresses her hopes that one day the place will earn a Michelin Star.

Okay, so, the Michelin Star has been referenced time and again as a sign of quality and excellence, but "The Bear" doesn't stop to fully explain what goes into earning the coveted Star. Honestly, as the show is about dining professionals, it would have been weird to have that conversation without it feeling like an exposition dump. But that's what I'm here for. Here's a rundown on what it takes to earn a Michelin Star and my personal feelings on whether or not The Bear (the fictional restaurant) has a shot at a Star.