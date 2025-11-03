Is Jeremy Allen White Leaving The Bear? Here's What We Know

Jeremy Allen White has remained tight-lipped about the upcoming season 5, which still has not begun filming. In a recent interview with Vogue, White explained, "Carmy shed so much in that [season 4] finale and came clean in so many ways. He's trying to do what he thinks is right or best. ... I'm always so touched by the way [creator] Chris [Storer] writes and develops this story, and I wish I could act with all those guys forever, honestly, if there was a way to figure that out."

There's not much to go on here yet, except that it sure seems like White enjoys working on the show and wants to return. This is the same guy who stuck around for eleven seasons on "Shameless," after all, so he doesn't seem like the sort of actor to leave before the show's finished to pursue a bigger project.

Then again, "The Bear" has made White more famous than "Shameless" ever did, and has propelled him to a newfound movie star status with roles in "The Iron Claw" and "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere." His fellow "The Bear" cast members are also in high demand in Hollywood; Edebiri is starring in even more projects than White, arguably reaching an even higher level of fame. It's possible that "The Bear" is facing a similar situation to BBC's "Sherlock" a decade earlier, in which the two main stars have gotten so famous that it's actually hurting the show's longevity.

While it seems likely that White is returning in at least some capacity in season 5, it's hard not to read Carmy's big season 4 decision — combined with White's real-life rise in stardom — as a sign that "The Bear" is entering its endgame.