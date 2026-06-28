Why Pixar Fans Shouldn't Expect A Ratatouille 2 Anytime Soon

It's been nearly two long decades since Pixar debuted the foodie joys of "Ratatouille," the charming story of a talking rat just trying to make it as a chef in Paris (while also hijacking the body of a bumbling human to do his bidding, natch), but we've yet to hear even a whisper about a possible sequel. Remember, this is the same animation studio that turned "Cars" into a merchandise-printing powerhouse, gave us long-awaited sequels to both "The Incredibles" and "Inside Out," and is currently ruling the box-office world with a fifth "Toy Story" movie. "Ratatouille" was a major hit, and star Patton Oswalt has publicly voiced his hopes for another go-around, so what's the holdup?

Well, as it turns out, there's a good reason why this particular Disney sequel hasn't happened yet. Director Brad Bird is currently getting his ducks in a row for the release of his animated film "Ray Gunn" for Netflix later this year, but the specter of a potential "Ratatouille 2" has dogged him for years. In an interview with Collider, Bird was asked if he has any interest in revisiting the world of Remy, his human sock puppet Linguini (Lou Romano), and the rest of the gang. In a moment of refreshing honesty, Bird explained why he considers the book closed on this one:

"No. I don't. [Pixar's] made little feints towards [a possible sequel] to see how I would react. They'll, like, crack a joke, but the joke will be a little bit serious, like, 'Would you?' And I'm like, 'No, we told that story.'"

Say less, Brad Bird, say less. 20 years is a long time to cultivate nostalgia among Pixar audiences. To leave all that money from a potential "Ratatouille" sequel on the table feels like the height of restraint.