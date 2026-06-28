5 Best Ray Bradbury Movies, Ranked

Few authors shaped the sci-fi genre as much as Ray Bradbury, and he wasn't exclusively a sci-fi author. I first came across the author as a wee lad, thumbing through my parents' old copy of "The Martian Chronicles." While the bustle of humans and Martians remains in my mind, I recall most sharply the short story "There Will Come Soft Rains," which details a high-tech, super-advanced automated home that keeps on running, even though it has long since been abandoned, its previous occupants wiped out by war. Ray Bradbury was proud of that story, it so happens, and wrote about it in the Christian Science Monitor, calling it the one story that best represents his ethos as an author. He was less fond of the 1980s TV adaptation of the book.

When it comes to film adaptations of Ray Bradbury stories, though, they are more scant than one might think. Bradbury was an arch, idea-forward author whose stories are not necessarily given to traditionally cinematic action. It's also possible that filmmakers stayed away from his work because his prose was so powerful and his ideas so forthright that they are already just fine in printed form. I certainly encourage everyone to read "The Martian Chronicles," "Fahrenheit 451," and watch Jack Arnold's "It Came from Outer Space," which was extrapolated from a film treatment that Bradbury wrote.

Although the author was known for sci-fi, only two of the films below are 100% sci-fi stories. Two of them are horror movies, and another is an anthology film. They're varied, unique, and all worth a look. More than anything, they are all idea-forward, and lock into our sense of myth, or our intellect. Here are the five best movies based on the words of Ray Bradbury.