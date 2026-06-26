The Bear Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts On The Series Finale

And with that, "The Bear" has reached its conclusion. Season 5 of the acclaimed Hulu series has arrived and all of the episodes dropped at once, meaning the series finale is out there for the world to see. Coupled with the surprise flashback episode that "The Bear" dropped earlier this year, the saga of Carmy Berzatto is behind us. But was it a satisfying conclusion? If the early fan reactions are to be believed, most definitely yes.

Fans have been taking to social media and, by and large, have had almost nothing but praise for the "Bear" series finale. "'The Bear' did it. The best series finale of the year and probably the best series finale since 'Breaking Bad.' This s**t is phenomenal," as X/Twitter user JR.Beast put it. No doubt, other folks will be a little more reluctant to compare the "Bear" finale to one of the best TV series finales of all time, but that comment otherwise sums up the general sentiment.

"Watched the entire season tonight. I was skeptical of the 'whole season is [one] day' thing, but it worked out great. Kept the momentum rolling and showcased so many characters in a way that felt natural," as user Large_Desk wrote on the official "The Bear" subreddit. Meanwhile, a X/Twitter user going by simply David wrote, "['The Bear' is] one of the best shows ever on TV & [its] series finale [is] filled to the brim with pathos, humor, and heart — 'The Bear' Season 5 is firing on all cylinders."

Finding much resembling negativity is, frankly, hard to come by as of this writing. "So, I finished 'The Bear.' Very predictable but satisfactory ending," to quote X/Twitter user Q., who added, "Finale rating 9/10. Season rating 9.5/10." Predictable or not, that's still a very positive reaction.