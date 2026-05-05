The Bear Just Dropped A Surprise Flashback Episode With Jon Bernthal And You Can Stream It Now

While we wait for the fifth and final season of "The Bear," you can watch the show's first-ever standalone prequel episode, "Gary," featuring Ebon Moss-Bacharach and Jon Bernthal as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich and Michael "Mikey" Berzatto, respectively. That episode is streaming on Hulu right now and dropped on the service as a total surprise for fans of Christopher Storer's high-octane restaurant-centered dramedy.

Richie, a "cousin" to the Berzatto clan, is a major part of "The Bear" as he works alongside protagonist Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) to run the fine dining restaurant The Bear, formerly a sandwich shop operated by Mikey and Richie. Mikey is typically only seen in flashbacks (including the star-studded anxiety attack that is Season 2's "Fishes"), as his death by suicide is the catalyst that begins the entire series and brings Carmy home from his work at a Michelin-starred restaurant to take over said sandwich shop, The Original Beef of Chicagoland (casually referred to as "The Beef"). Still, things are icy between Richie and Carmy at first because, in the wake of Mikey's death, Richie is angry and grief-stricken over the loss of his best friend and resentful of Carmy, whom he views as taking Mikey's rightful place. Across the past four seasons of "The Bear," though, we've watched Richie and Carmy become a team ... so, now, we get to see the original duo, Richie and Mikey, in action in "Gary."

"Gary" is written by Moss-Bacharach and Bernthal with Storer directing, and the Emmy winning Moss-Bacharach announced the surprise drop on his Instagram right as it hit Hulu as a standalone project.