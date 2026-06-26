Why X-Men '97 Season 2 Took So Long To Make - And Why It Won't Happen With Season 3

Fans of "X-Men '97" have had to endure more than two years of waiting between seasons. Fortunately, that's not going to happen again. That is, if producer Larry Houston is to be believed. And given that he's a key creative behind the acclaimed Marvel Studios series, we have reason to believe the man.

Speaking with The Direct ahead of the premiere of "X-Men '97" Season 2 (which sees Apocalypse arriving at the worst possible time), Houston addressed the long wait between seasons. Season 1 premiered on Disney+ in March 2024, with Season 2 arriving in July of this year. The producer chalked it up to production problems, ones that he assures won't occur again. Here's what he had to say about it:

"Luckily, the production problems won't occur again. There was a huge gap of time between [Seasons] 1 and 2. They've learned their lessons, so with [Seasons] 3 and 4, that won't happen again. [...] That was a one-off."

As for the production problems that Houston is referring to? "X-Men '97" creator Beau DeMayo was fired a week before the series premiered, which came as a major shock at the time. Marvel Studios had a pretty close working relationship with DeMayo, so that made the whole thing all the more surprising, seeing as he had worked on other Marvel projects such as "Moon Knight" and the long-gestating "Blade" reboot as well.

Marvel hit back at DeMayo following some "X-Men '97" Season 2 credit drama that emerged following his abrupt firing. "Given the egregious nature of the findings, we severed ties with him immediately, and he has no further affiliation with Marvel," a Marvel spokesperson said at the time in August 2024. It was said at the time that his firing "involved sexual misconduct."