Supergirl Remakes A Legendary Western – And Improves One Key Thing

"Supergirl" makes some structural changes to the "Woman of Tomorrow" comic on which its based, but what stays the same is that from the moment Krem massacres her family, Ruthye is on a mission to track him down and kill him by any means necessary. When she first meets Kara, it's because she's announced to an entire room that she's on a mission to kill Krem and is looking for assistance. Kara spends the film's runtime trying to explain to Ruthye that killing Krem won't make her feel better or bring her family back, but will change her forever. When Ruthye finally has Krem in the position where she could kill him once and for all, she listens to Kara and walks away, tears in her eyes. She chooses not to kill Krem, not in a show of weakness or mercy, but by valuing her own psyche and refusing to give him any more power in influencing her future. She listens to Kara's advice, knowing it is coming from a place of sincere protection.

She also knows that Kara, who is already carrying the burden of a dying planet on her heart, is willing to add one more to the pyre. Kara kills Krem to honor Ruthye's family, as penance for Krem nearly killing Krypto, and for the hell he has inflicted upon countless planets. Ruthye gets to move forward, and the killing of Krem allows Kara to turn the page on this destructive chapter in her life.

Ruthye might not have delivered the killing blow, but Krem died knowing exactly why Kara was killing him, thereby avenging her family's deaths and allowing her to move toward a future where she has a found family and community of her own.

"Supergirl" is now playing in theaters everywhere.