Vin Diesel's Big Sci-Fi Box Office Flop Somehow Got A Star-Studded Sequel

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Vin Diesel has been working consistently in Hollywood for the entirety of the 2000s. He's primarily known to the world as Dom Toretto from the "Fast & Furious" franchise. Before he was living life a quarter mile at a time, though, he starred as Riddick in "Pitch Black," a role he was nearly robbed of but which went on to be a defining character of his career. That movie was a modest hit; its big-budget sci-fi sequel was nothing shy of a big flop. And yet, somehow, the franchise continued with another installment.

"Pitch Black" was at best a modest success, pulling in $53 million worldwide on a $23 million budget. Director David Twohy got the green light for his much more ambitious sequel, "The Chronicles of Riddick," because Universal Pictures was hoping to capitalize on the audience that was clearly there for grand cinematic epics like "Lord of the Rings" and the "Star Wars" prequels in the early 2000s.

The movie centers on escaped convict Riddick (Diesel), who has bounty hunters on his tail. Aereon (Judi Dench), the ambassador from the Elemental race, informs him of a warrior army known as the Necromongers annihilating all human life in the galaxy. She urges Riddick into battle against them, believing he is the one man who can defeat the Necromongers and their evil leader, Lord Marshal (Colm Feore).

Twohy and Diesel's epic sequel cost anywhere between $105 and $120 million to produce, which doesn't account for marketing. A couple of years earlier, "Attack of the Clones" had set a low bar for "Star Wars" at the box office with $656 million worldwide. It was still a financial success, though and Universal hoped that, with a blockbuster budget, Riddick could capture a portion of that audience.