Michael Fassbender's Spy Thriller Series Is Easily One Of Paramount+'s Most Bingeable Shows

2026 is already full of great TV shows, to the extent that there's simply too much to watch, and it's all very overwhelming. If, however, you've somehow managed to keep up with the incessant stream of small-screen offerings, then you might consider checking out "The Agency" over on Paramount+. Season 1 of the Michael Fassbender-led spy thriller series was a hit back in 2024, but because it debuted on Paramount+ with Showtime, it didn't have quite the impact it might have enjoyed had it launched on a bigger streamer. Now, with the arrival of Season 2, both seasons of the series are available to watch for all Paramount+ subscribers.

"The Agency" is a remake of the acclaimed French espionage thriller series "Le Bureau des Legendes," later named simply "The Bureau." That series ran for five seasons and enjoyed stellar reviews throughout its run. "The Agency" Season 1 didn't quite match that critical record, but it was well received and boasts a top-notch cast.

Fassbender plays a CIA officer known only by his codename "Martian," who's spent six years in Africa as part of a complex undercover mission. At the start of the series, he's ordered to stop his work in the field and return to the agency's London Station. While on his mission, Martian started a relationship with university professor Dr. Samia Zahir (Jodie Turner-Smith) and is surprised to learn that, after abandoning her in Ethiopia, she, too, is in London. Things otherwise seem off. Martian's agency-provided apartment is bugged, and he's followed by other agents. Meanwhile, an officer named "Coyote" is captured overseas, and Martian begins to wonder if his swift withdrawal from the field has something to do with it.