Why Supergirl's Alien Bus Driver Sounds So Familiar

This article contains minor spoilers for "Supergirl."

The Girl of Steel has made her way to the silver screen. As the latest chapter in the new DC Universe, "Supergirl" has allowed Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El to take the spotlight after making a brief appearance in James Gunn's "Superman" last summer. Unlike that Earth-set adventure, though, Kara's solo flick is an interplanetary journey, which means we encounter quite a few non-human characters along the way. And at least one of them probably sounded pretty familiar.

Directed by Craig Gillespie ("I,Tonya"), "Supergirl" kicks into action when the ruthless Krem (Matthias Schoenaerts) strikes too close to home by shooting Kara's beloved dog Krypto with a poison dart. She then reluctantly joins forces with a young girl named Ruthye (Eve Ridley), who is also seeking vengeance against Krem for killing her family. DC's latest is based on the "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" comics — though it makes some structural changes.

Krem also steals Kara's ship, meaning that she and Ruthye have to ride a space bus on the first leg of their journey. Upon boarding the bus, they meet an alien driver named Lloyd, who has a tiny companion and assistant to help manage the chaos aboard. That little alien probably sounded familiar to many viewers — and for good reason.

That's because the alien is voiced by none other than Seth Rogen, the man behind the hit R-rated comedy "Superbad" as well as "Knocked Up," "This is the End," and many other movies and TV shows over the course of the last 20 years. Rogen has made a name for himself both in front of and behind the camera, but his voice (not to mention that unmistakable laugh) is truly unique. It's easy enough to spot, even when it's behind a very tiny alien in a big superhero movie.