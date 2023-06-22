Dumb Money Trailer: The GameStop Stock Fiasco Gets The Biopic Treatment

The trailer does a pretty great job of breaking down what happened, and it all started with a YouTuber by the name of Roaring Kitty (played by Dano), who decided to bet against Wall Street and bet big on GameStop. This, in turn, created an online revolution with his followers, sending hedge fund managers into panic mode. It was truly a bit of financial craziness the likes of which the world has never seen. Very strong "The Big Short" vibes here. It's all filtered through director Craig Gillespie, whose previous work includes "I, Tonya" and "Pam & Tommy." The man knows how to maximize the entertainment value of a true story, that much is certain. The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"Dumb Money" is the ultimate David vs. Goliath tale, based on the insane true story of everyday people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop (yes, the mall videogame store) into the world's hottest company. In the middle of everything is regular guy Keith Gill (Paul Dano), who starts it all by sinking his life savings into the stock and posting about it. When his social posts start blowing up, so does his life and the lives of everyone following him. As a stock tip becomes a movement, everyone gets rich – until the billionaires fight back, and both sides find their worlds turned upside down.

Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo penned the screenplay, which is based on Ben Mezrich's book "The Antisocial Network." Aaron Ryder, Teddy Schwarzman, and Gillespie are on board as producers, with Michael Heimler, John Friedberg, Johnny Holland, Mezrich, Blum, Andrew Swett, Angelo, Kevin Ulrich, Cameron Winklevoss, and Tyler Winklevoss on board as executive producers.

"Dumb Money" is set to hit theaters on September 22, 2023.