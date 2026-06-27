Kurt Russell's Forgotten 1980 Flop Had Its Release Completely Ruined By The Studio

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Sometimes, good movies don't get a fair shake upon their initial release. It's just the nature of the beast that is Hollywood. A variety of factors can lead to such unfortunate happenings, such as bad marketing or studio politics. But one would think that a comedy starring Kurt Russell directed by the guy who would go on to make "Back to the Future" would be a top priority for any studio. That's not how it shook out.

Robert Zemeckis directed Russell in the 1980 comedy film "Used Cars," which was co-written by his frequent collaborator Bob Gale. Unfortunately, studio execs nearly killed Zemeckis' career before it could even begin, and what happened with this movie was absolutely part of that rough early run.

The film centers on Rudy Russo (Russell), a car salesman who's also an aspiring politician and works for the nice guy car dealer Luke Fuchs (Jack Warden). When Luke dies, Rudy takes over the lot but faces stiff competition from Roy L. Fuchs (also Warden), who wants his brother's business for himself. So, they each devise zany promotions to gain the upper hand.

In the DVD commentary track for "Used Cars," Zemeckis explained, "This movie never really had a chance because it was never really released in the entire country. This was totally botched by the studio." Gale then proceeded to clarify that the reason it was botched was, oddly enough, because an early screening went too well: