Kurt Russell Had 5 Of His Career's Biggest Box Office Flops In Just 5 Years

Kurt Russell has told a story about how he landed over double his usual fee to headline "Stargate." Concerned that the role of Colonel Jack O'Neil wasn't particularly endearing on paper, MGM ran a global poll to find out which actor the viewing public felt had the least "unlikability." Russell came back tops with "zero unlikability," so the execs offered the actor a bumper payday to star in the movie. That's the thing with Russell: With his classic matinee idol looks, magnificent head of hair, infectious laugh, and easy-going demeanor, you'd be hard pressed to find many people out there who don't like him. Yet, a decade before "Stargate" hit theaters, cinemagoers just weren't paying money to watch Russell's movies, resulting in a string of flops that almost tanked his career before it had really taken off.

Russell got his start in acting playing a youngster kicking Elvis Presley in the shins in "It Happened at the World Fair," before he got his big break in a run of Disney movies including "The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes" and "The Barefoot Executive." Those films were no great shakes, but Russell was clearly a talented young future star, and he shared a rare connection with the legendary mogul Walt Disney. (There is an apocryphal story that "Kurt Russell" were Uncle Walt's last words.) Nevertheless, Russell still harbored ambitions of becoming a baseball player instead of an actor, a dream that was ended when an injury curtailed his playing days.

By a quirk of fate, Elvis Presley once again gave Russell a boost in his acting career. Two years after The King passed away, John Carpenter cast the actor in "Elvis," a well-received TV film for which Russell received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. It was the start of a successful working relationship with the director and opened the door to Hollywood. After Russell starred in Robert Zemeckis's "Used Cars," Carpenter cast the actor in his first iconic role: Nihilistic former Special Forces man turned bank robber Snake Plissken in "Escape from New York." Following "Halloween" and "The Fog," the sci-fi action thriller was another hit for Carpenter and Russell nailed the role with his customary charisma, giving us an antihero worth rooting for. It was a positive start for Russell and Carpenter decided to cast him again in his next movie, which was where the trouble started. Because that next movie was "The Thing."