Does Supergirl Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
The new DC Universe continues to expand, with "Supergirl" now making its way into theaters. James Gunn's DCU plans have shifted since Warner Bros.' initial announcement, but Kara Zor-El was a part of his vision from the very beginning. Milly Alcock ("House of the Dragon") is playing Superman's powerful Kryptonian cousin in this new movie, which was directed by Craig Gillespie ("Dumb Money"). But is the film a one-and-done? Or is it setting up more for the future in the DCU?
Gunn serves as the co-head of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, and they've got big plans for the DCU moving forward. Next summer's "Man of Tomorrow" takes place on the DCU timeline chronologically, meaning it will pick up after "Supergirl," with Alcock also slated to appear in that movie. So, it would make some sense to, perhaps, tee that up. Indeed, when it comes to comic book films, teeing things up with post-credits scenes is pretty much expected by audiences at this point.
So, did Gillespie and Gunn cook up some credits scenes for "Supergirl?" Or are they going to just let the movie do the talking for itself? We're going to offer up a spoiler-free guide to the film's credits scene situation. Seriously, there are no spoilers of any kind, so proceed without fear. We're just here to arm viewers with information to enhance the viewing experience. Now, let's get to it.
How many credits scenes does Supergirl have?
No, "Supergirl" does not have any credits scenes of any kind. No mid-credits scene, no post-credits scene, nothing at all. Everything that Craig Gillespie had to say is said before the credits roll. No need to wait around unless one wishes to watch the credits roll. Make a break for the lobby without fear, and plan your bathroom breaks accordingly.
In some ways, it makes sense that the movie doesn't feature any credits scenes. The next DC Universe movie is "Clayface," which is a horror film that's set in Batman's world and seemingly has no direct connection to the Super-family. It's also worth remembering that the post-credits scenes for James Gunn's "Superman" were (intentionally) pointless, so it appears that Gunn and co. opted not to do something along those lines again. Instead, they avoided the whole thing entirely.
The synopsis for "Supergirl" reads as follows:
When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.
"Supergirl" loosely adapts the comic book series "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" (by writer Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely) and was scripted by Anna Nogueira, who's also set to write the DCU "Wonder Woman" movie that's currently in development. The film's cast includes Matthias Schoenaerts (Krem of the Yellow Hills), Eve Ridley (Ruthye Marye Knoll), David Krumholtz (Zor-El), Emily Beecham (Alura In-Ze), David Corenswet (Superman), and Jason Momoa (Lobo).
"Supergirl" hits theaters on June 26, 2026.