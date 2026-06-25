Does Supergirl Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

The new DC Universe continues to expand, with "Supergirl" now making its way into theaters. James Gunn's DCU plans have shifted since Warner Bros.' initial announcement, but Kara Zor-El was a part of his vision from the very beginning. Milly Alcock ("House of the Dragon") is playing Superman's powerful Kryptonian cousin in this new movie, which was directed by Craig Gillespie ("Dumb Money"). But is the film a one-and-done? Or is it setting up more for the future in the DCU?

Gunn serves as the co-head of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, and they've got big plans for the DCU moving forward. Next summer's "Man of Tomorrow" takes place on the DCU timeline chronologically, meaning it will pick up after "Supergirl," with Alcock also slated to appear in that movie. So, it would make some sense to, perhaps, tee that up. Indeed, when it comes to comic book films, teeing things up with post-credits scenes is pretty much expected by audiences at this point.

So, did Gillespie and Gunn cook up some credits scenes for "Supergirl?" Or are they going to just let the movie do the talking for itself? We're going to offer up a spoiler-free guide to the film's credits scene situation. Seriously, there are no spoilers of any kind, so proceed without fear. We're just here to arm viewers with information to enhance the viewing experience. Now, let's get to it.