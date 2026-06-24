Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Photos Reveal Return Of Dead Marvel Netflix Character

It's the character return that Marvel fans and longtime "Daredevil" enthusiasts have been waiting for. Say it with me, folks: #FoggyNelsonLives. Wait, that's not it. I'm getting new information that this is slightly bigger news than our second-favorite avocado at law. Over the last several weeks and months, viewers have watched the upcoming third season of "Daredevil: Born Again" transform into a reunion special before their very eyes. After Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones (re)joined the action in Season 2, Marvel's revival series now plans to dial it up even further and bring back our core Defenders team in Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Finn Jones' Danny Rand/Iron Fist. But one key figure in the Matt Murdock mythos has remained noticeably absent ... until now.

Yes, it's finally time for the (apparently immortal) Elektra to make the leap from the Netflix-verse to the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper. Actor Élodie Yung portrayed by far the biggest fan-favorite version of the antihero throughout the Netflix shows, beginning in 2016 with Season 2 of "Daredevil" and reprising her role as a resurrected antagonist in "The Defenders." Despite dying (twice over!), fans have been eagerly awaiting her potential return for "Born Again" — with even the top brass at Marvel going so far as to state their intentions to bring her back.

Those dreams are now a reality, as set photos and videos taken from the set of "Born Again" Season 3 (and subsequently reposted on social media) reveal Yung in costume as Elektra Natchios. Many considered this an inevitability, now that the MCU has gone all-in on crossing the streams between the Netflix franchise and this new one. But, unlike the fairly straightforward reappearance of the Defenders, bringing back Elektra raises all sorts of questions.