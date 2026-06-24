Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Photos Reveal Return Of Dead Marvel Netflix Character
It's the character return that Marvel fans and longtime "Daredevil" enthusiasts have been waiting for. Say it with me, folks: #FoggyNelsonLives. Wait, that's not it. I'm getting new information that this is slightly bigger news than our second-favorite avocado at law. Over the last several weeks and months, viewers have watched the upcoming third season of "Daredevil: Born Again" transform into a reunion special before their very eyes. After Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones (re)joined the action in Season 2, Marvel's revival series now plans to dial it up even further and bring back our core Defenders team in Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Finn Jones' Danny Rand/Iron Fist. But one key figure in the Matt Murdock mythos has remained noticeably absent ... until now.
Yes, it's finally time for the (apparently immortal) Elektra to make the leap from the Netflix-verse to the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper. Actor Élodie Yung portrayed by far the biggest fan-favorite version of the antihero throughout the Netflix shows, beginning in 2016 with Season 2 of "Daredevil" and reprising her role as a resurrected antagonist in "The Defenders." Despite dying (twice over!), fans have been eagerly awaiting her potential return for "Born Again" — with even the top brass at Marvel going so far as to state their intentions to bring her back.
Those dreams are now a reality, as set photos and videos taken from the set of "Born Again" Season 3 (and subsequently reposted on social media) reveal Yung in costume as Elektra Natchios. Many considered this an inevitability, now that the MCU has gone all-in on crossing the streams between the Netflix franchise and this new one. But, unlike the fairly straightforward reappearance of the Defenders, bringing back Elektra raises all sorts of questions.
Élodie Yung will return as Elektra in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 -- but how?
No, "Daredevil" fans, you're not daydreaming. The moment you've been waiting for is here, as Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) complicated ally/enemy/lover is now set to cross over into the world of "Born Again." The writing may have been on the wall for Élodie Yung to reprise her role as Elektra Natchios, but it's still another matter entirely to actually see this come true before our very eyes — particularly in set videos circulating on X/Twitter. But as exciting as this is, further teasing a third season that must have some seriously high stakes for the entire Netflix division of heroes (and dagger-wielding antiheroes) to show up, it's also bound to leave some scratching their heads and wondering how, exactly, this will come together.
After all, Elektra's return is a bit ... complicated. For those who skipped the disappointing "The Defenders" (and we don't blame you for that), it's worth reiterating that the team-up show picked up after the events of Netflix's "Daredevil" Season 2. Elektra was killed fighting the group of ninja assassins known as The Hand by the end of that season, only to be brought back from the dead under the watchful eye of Sigourney Weaver's villainous Alexandra Reid. Stop me if you've heard this before, but "The Defenders" ended with Elektra's (presumed) death alongside that of Daredevil when an entire building collapsed on top of them. But, since Matt Murdock barely survived that encounter, I suppose it's not a stretch to handwave it away and claim that Elektra somehow lived, too.
While Matt's current lover Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) won't be happy about this, the rest of us can be. "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 3 arrives on Disney+ in March 2027.